Automotive Active Bonnet Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2023

The "Automotive Active Bonnet Market" 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

The Automotive Active Bonnet market is predicted to develop CAGR at 10.01% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The automotive active bonnet is a passive pedestrian protection system that reduces the impact on pedestrian during a collision. Our automobile active bonnet market analysis considers the application of active bonnet in sedans, SUVs, and crossovers, and hatchbacks. Our analysis also considers the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the sedan segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Active Bonnet:

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corp.

Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the size of the Automotive Active Bonnet market, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market

To define, describe, and forecast the Automotive Active Bonnet market by type and application

To forecast the Automotive Active Bonnet market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

Market Dynamics:

Automotive safety ratings influencing the adoption of active bonnet in vehicles The growing concerns over vehicle safety across the world have necessitated safety programs such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to make the rating criteria more stringent. In 2015, the Euro NCAP included AEB and active bonnet under its rating parameter. The Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) also has included active bonnet in its rating parameter. Such stringent rating parameters are expected to be adopted by several other countries over the forecast period. This will force automobile manufacturers to adopt active bonnet in their vehicles and drive the growth of the global automotive active bonnet market size at a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2023.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Active Bonnet market is segmented on the basis of the product as elastomers, adhesives & sealants, resins, and others.

By the application, the global Automotive Active Bonnet market is segmented into interior & exterior, electrical system, engine & drive train system, suspension system, and others.

Geographically, the global Automotive Active Bonnet market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of a few players, the global automotive active bonnet market is moderately concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active bonnet companies, that include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report. Also, the automotive active bonnet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

