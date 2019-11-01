Automotive Active Safety Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Automotive Active Safety Market Report: Automotive active safety refers to safety systems that are active or present in a vehicle to reduce or prevent the chances of an accident. These active safety systems may range from ABS (anti-lock braking system) and brake assist to ESC (electronic stability control) and NVS (night vision systems). Most of these active safety systems are often classified as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Top manufacturers/players: Bosch, Continental, Delphi Technologies*, ZF Friedrichshafen, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Valeo, DENSO, Magna International, FLIR Systems, Infineon Technologies

Automotive Active Safety Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Automotive Active Safety Market Segment by Type:

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Night Vision System (NVS) Automotive Active Safety Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles