Automotive Active Safety System Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Automotive Active Safety System market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Automotive Active Safety System market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automotive Active Safety System basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Safety of both, driver and passengers is one of the most important concern while travelling. Automotive safety is the procedure of designing and construction of the safety systems of the vehicle, as per the standards and regulation prescribed by the government agencies and transport authorities of the across the world. The main aim of the automotive safety systems is to avoid accidents and minimize the occurrence and impact of the accidents. Present day vehicles are equipped with both passive and active safety systems to protect both passengers and driver from sudden jerk or accidents..

Automotive Active Safety System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Technologies*

ZF Friedrichshafen

Autoliv

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

DENSO

Magna International

FLIR Systems

Infineon Technologies

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Night Vision System (NVS). By Applications, the Automotive Active Safety System Market can be Split into:

Passenger Vehicles