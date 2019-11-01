Automotive Active Suspension System Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Automotive Active Suspension System Market Report: The active suspension system in an automotive is responsible for continuously adjusting the suspension settings as per the road conditions to provide a smooth and comfortable driving experience. The leading automakers around the world are offering advanced suspension technologies in their premium and luxury models to offer a rich driving experience to its customers. Automobile suspension systems emerged at the beginning of 19th century when automobiles were invented. Internal combustion engine powered vehicles were still in their embryo stage, and only two innovations were made to form the vehicle’s suspension system. Initially, front coil springs were used, along with dampeners, to act as shock absorbers for minimizing vibrations in vehicles. Later, leaf springs were used, which were flexible to accommodate varying weights and less expensive.

Top manufacturers/players: Quanser, ZF Sachs AG, Daimler AG, Magneti Marelli S P A, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Porsche Cars North America, LORD Corporation, BWI Group, Eaton Corporation, Tanabe USA

Automotive Active Suspension System Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Automotive Active Suspension System Market Segment by Type:

Hydraulic Systems

Electromagnetic Systems

Solenoid Valve Systems

Magneto Rheological Systems

Other Automotive Active Suspension System Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles