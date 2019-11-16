Automotive After Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application to 2024

Short Details of Automotive After Market Report – Automotive aftermarket appearance chemicals are high performance chemicals used to improve shine, gloss, and durability of vehicles. These chemicals also protect and retain the visual appeal of vehicles. There are different types of automotive appearance chemicals available in the market which includes wheel care, tyre shine, interior-exterior care, glass cleaner, paint cleaning and protection, paint restoration and many more.

Global Automotive After market competition by top manufacturers

3M

Turtle Wax

Illinois Tool Works

Armored AutoGroup

SOFT99

SONAX

Tetrosyl

Northern Labs

Liqui Moly

Bullsone

BiaoBang

Rainbow

Mothers



The Scope of the Report:

On the basis of type, wheel & tire cleaners, the less expensive and long-term effectiveness choice, is the largest segment with around 44% production share of the total market in 2016 Meanwhile, waxes & polishes is more expensive but excellent protect function, also account for about 27% market share in terms of production.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive aftermarket appearance chemicals market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2015, Europe is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for automotive aftermarket appearance chemicals and held 39% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 32%. The demand for automotive aftermarket appearance chemicals has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China.

The worldwide market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 4360 million US$ in 2024, from 3760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wheel & Tire Cleaners

Waxes & Polishes

Windshield Washer Fluids

Protectant By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Auto Beauty Shop

Auto 4S Shop