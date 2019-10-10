Automotive AG Glass Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2024

AG Glass (Anti-Glare Glass) is a particular chemical treatment on the surface of glass. After processing the reflective surface become matt diffuse reflection. The reflective images are fuzzy. Decrease the reflex and reduce the light. The surface of AG glass is anti-corrosion and anti-scratch highly. The light reflectance is lowered to 1% from 8%, so as to create visual space with more transparency and better enjoyment.

Automotive AG Glass market competition by top manufacturers

SCHOTT

Corning

AGC

Foshan Qingtong

Yuke Glass

In the last several years, Global market of Automotive AG Glass developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2015, Global revenue of Automotive AG Glass is nearly 34 M USD; the actual production is about 2141 K Pcs.

The classification of Automotive AG Glass includes Etching AG Glass, Coating AG Glass and other, and the production proportion of Etching AG Glass in 2015 is about 88%.

Automotive AG Glass is used in Central Display and Dashboard. The most proportion of Automotive AG Glass is Central Display, and the consumption in 2015 is 2013 K Pcs.

The worldwide market for Automotive AG Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 47 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Etching AG Glass

Coating AG Glass

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Central Display