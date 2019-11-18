Automotive Air-conditioning System Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Automobile air conditioning systems use air conditioning to cool the air in a vehicle. The most common components which make up these automotive systems are: compressor, condenser, evaporator, orifice tube, thermal expansion valve, receiver-drier, and accumulator.Asia Pacific, being the largest automotive manufacturer, is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Countries including India, China, and Japan, have a vast network of roads leading to increased demand for automobiles.Europe is also projected to be an emerging market with the demand for cars increasing drastically in countries including UK, Italy, Germany, and France. Change in preferences of customers towards controlling the environment and increasing the need for efficient & compact heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in the region are expected to augment growth. Furthermore, strict government norms and environmental regulations in the area require customers to upgrade constantly the components of the automotive thermal systems which are also expected to have a positive impact on the market.The global Automotive Air-conditioning System market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Valeo

Denso Corporation

Delphi

EberspÃ¤cher

Sanden

Calsonic Kansei

Gentherm

Bergstrom

Hanon Systems

Subros Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Keihin Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Regions covered in the Automotive Air-conditioning System Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Automotive Air-conditioning System Market by Applications:

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs Automotive Air-conditioning System Market by Types:

CCOT (Cycling Clutch Orifice Tube) System

TXV (Thermal Expansion Valve) System