Automotive Air Filters Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The Global "Automotive Air Filters Market" report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Automotive Air Filters market.

About Automotive Air Filters Market:

Air filters improve horsepower and mileage of an automotive. They also improve air flow to the engine and emission control system, enabling proper ignition of fuel. The production of air filters has gained momentum because of the high aftermarket demand, as they need to be changed at regular intervals. There are two types of automotive air filters: cabin type and intake air filters.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponential increase in the emission of greenhouse gases. It has been observed that a majority of premature deaths of people is mainly attributed to the long-term exposure to particulateÂ engine emissionsÂ like nitrogen dioxide,Â carbon monoxide,Â sulfur dioxide, andÂ hydrocarbons. Consequently, government bodies worldwide have formulated vehicular emission norms for checking the particulate emissions. For instance, theÂ Euro emission standardsÂ formulated by the European Union, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÃ) standards formulated by the US, and the Japanese new long-term emission standards are some of the existing emission standards being implemented. Moreover, the US, European Union countries, and China are focusing on going green by reducing theÂ carbon emissionsÂ significantly. This will result in a reduction of carbon emissions, which in turn, will propel growth in the globalÂ automotive air filterÂ market during the forecast period.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the growth in the demand of the multi-filtration system. TheÂ multi-filtration systemÂ has a larger design, which can intercept pollen, particulates, and active charcoal. This helps in reducing the contaminants that adversely impact the health of drivers. OEMs, such asÂ Volvo, had launched the multi-air filtration system with an aim to eliminate hazardous fine dust particles from entering the car. The filtration system has aÂ sensor, which monitors theÂ noxious substanceÂ in the air. If the outside air is not fit for breathing and contains a toxic substance, then the vents attached to the filtration system automatically gets closed and does not allow the toxic air toÂ enter the vehicle cabin. Also, it eliminates pollutants such as NOx, hydrocarbons, and unpleasant odors from entering the vehicle. These advantages of multi-filtration systems are expected to augment growth in the globalÂ automotive air filter marketÂ in the coming years.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Air Filters is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Top manufacturers/players:

Valeo

Bosch

DENSO

Ahlstrom

Hastings Premium Filters

K&N Engineering

Fildex

MAHLE

Cummins

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Mann+Hummel

ACDelco

Hollingsworth & Vose

Lydall

Neenah Paper

Toyota Boshoku

Automotive Air Filters Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Automotive Air Filters Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Automotive Air Filters Market Segment by Types:

Intake Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

Automotive Air Filters Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Through the statistical analysis, the Automotive Air Filters Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Automotive Air Filters Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Air Filters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Air Filters Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Air Filters Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Air Filters Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Automotive Air Filters Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Automotive Air Filters Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Automotive Air Filters Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Air Filters Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Air Filters Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Automotive Air Filters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Air Filters Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive Air Filters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Air Filters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Automotive Air Filters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Automotive Air Filters Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Air Filters Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Automotive Air Filters Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Automotive Air Filters Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Automotive Air Filters Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Automotive Air Filters Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Air Filters Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the Automotive Air Filters Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Air Filters Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Automotive Air Filters Market covering all important parameters.

