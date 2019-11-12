Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size 2019 – Industry Analysis by Types, Applications, Key Players, and leading Countries Forecast to 2024

About Automotive Alloy Wheel Market:

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Automotive Alloy Wheel market for 2018-2023.

Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

Over the next five years, projects that Automotive Alloy Wheel will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Alloy Wheel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. The following Companies as the Key Players in the Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Report:

CITIC Dicastal

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Borbet

Iochpe-Maxion

Alcoa

Wanfeng Auto

Uniwheel Group

Lizhong Group

Topy Group

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Accuride

YHI

Yueling Wheels Objective of the study: – To examine and forecast the market size of the global Automotive Alloy Wheel market. – To categorize and forecast the global market based on application and region. – To classify drivers and challenges for global Automotive Alloy Wheel market. – To observe competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global market. – To conduct pricing analysis for global Automotive Alloy Wheel market. – To recognize and study the profile of leading players operating in the global market. Based on Classifications, each type is studied as Sales, Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information. They are: Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Types:

Casting

Forging

Other Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle