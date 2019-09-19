Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Product, Applications and End- User

“Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.
Short Details of Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Report – Automotive Aluminum Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.
Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel market competition by top manufacturers
- Borbet (Germany)
- CITIC Dicastal (China)
- Ronal Wheels (Switzerland)
- Alcoa (US)
- Superior Industries (US)
- Iochpe-Maxion (Brazil)
- Uniwheel Group (Germany)
- Wanfeng Auto (China)
- Lizhong Group (China)
- Enkei Wheels (Japan)
- Accuride (US)
- YHI International Limited (Singapore)
- Topy Group (Japan)
- Kunshan Liufeng (China)
- Zhejiang Jinfei (China)
- Yueling Wheels (China)
- Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels (China)
- Anchi Aluminum Wheel (China)
- Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts (China
In the next few years, Aluminum Wheel industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
The classification of Aluminum Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2016 is about 84.29%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger.
Aluminum Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Aluminum Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 95.80%.
China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 26.85% and 25.74% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.
In the future, the aluminum wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.
The worldwide market for Automotive Aluminum Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 13200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Aluminum Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Cast Wheels
1.2.2 Forged Wheels
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Borbet (Germany)
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Borbet (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 CITIC Dicastal (China)
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 CITIC Dicastal (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Ronal Wheels (Switzerland)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Ronal Wheels (Switzerland) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Alcoa (US)
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Alcoa (US) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Superior Industries (US)
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Superior Industries (US) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Iochpe-Maxion (Brazil)
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion (Brazil) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Uniwheel Group (Germany)
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Uniwheel Group (Germany) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Wanfeng Auto (China)
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Wanfeng Auto (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Lizhong Group (China)
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Lizhong Group (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Enkei Wheels (Japan)
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Enkei Wheels (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Accuride (US)
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Accuride (US) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 YHI International Limited (Singapore)
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 YHI International Limited (Singapore) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Topy Group (Japan)
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Topy Group (Japan) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Kunshan Liufeng (China)
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Kunshan Liufeng (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Zhejiang Jinfei (China)
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Zhejiang Jinfei (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 Yueling Wheels (China)
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 Yueling Wheels (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels (China)
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 Anchi Aluminum Wheel (China)
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 Anchi Aluminum Wheel (China) Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.19 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts (China
2.19.1 Business Overview
2.19.2 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Type and Applications
2.19.2.1 Product A
2.19.2.2 Product B
2.19.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts (China Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Automotive Aluminum Wheel by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Wheel Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Automotive Aluminum Wheel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
