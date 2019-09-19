Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Product, Applications and End- User

“Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Report – Automotive Aluminum Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

In the next few years, Aluminum Wheel industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Aluminum Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2016 is about 84.29%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger.

Aluminum Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Aluminum Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 95.80%.

China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 26.85% and 25.74% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

In the future, the aluminum wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The worldwide market for Automotive Aluminum Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 13200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Aluminum Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cast Wheels

Forged Wheels

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle