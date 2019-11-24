Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Report Aims To Outline and Forecast Organization Sizes Top Vendors Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2024

Global “Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market” 2019 Research Report covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Automotive Aluminum Wheel industry. Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades.

Automotive Aluminum Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Type Segment Analysis:

Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Major Key Contents Covered in Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market:

Introduction of Automotive Aluminum Wheel with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Automotive Aluminum Wheel with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global and Chinese Automotive Aluminum Wheel market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.

Automotive Aluminum Wheel market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

The Scope of the Report:

In the next few years, Aluminum Wheel industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Aluminum Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2016 is about 84.29%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger.

Aluminum Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Aluminum Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 95.80%.

China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 26.85% and 25.74% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

In the future, the aluminum wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The worldwide market for Automotive Aluminum Wheel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 13200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Aluminum Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

