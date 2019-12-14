Automotive Augmented Reality Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Automotive Augmented Reality Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Automotive Augmented Reality market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

AR in vehicles is an advanced version of the existing HUD systems. It ensures that the pertinent information is situationally and sometimes interactively displayed in front of the driver. The information is displayed in a slightly distant field of vision as convenient â either on the windshield or another transparent screen placed nearby..

Automotive Augmented Reality Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

DigiLens Inc.

Garmin Limited

General Motors

Harman International Industries Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

LG Business Solutions

MicroVision

Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co

Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay SA

Yazaki Corporation and many more. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Augmented Reality Market can be Split into:

AR HUD Navigation

AR HUD ACC

AR HUD LDW

Advanced AR HUD. By Applications, the Automotive Augmented Reality Market can be Split into:

Passenger Vehicle