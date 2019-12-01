Automotive Automatic Transmission Market 2019 with Types, Applications, And Top Key Players : Analysis, Share And Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2024

The “Automotive Automatic Transmission Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Automotive Automatic Transmission market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Report – Automotive Automatic Transmission is a device that is connected to the back of the engine and sends the power from the engine to the drive wheels. An automobile engine runs at its best at a certain RPM (Revolutions per Minute) range and it is the transmissions job to make sure that the power is delivered to the wheels while keeping the engine within that range. It does this through various gear combinations.

Global Automotive Automatic Transmission market competition by top manufacturers

The concentration degree of automotive automatic transmission market is high with the top 10 manufacturers occupied market share over 70%. The major player in this market are AISIN, Jatco, Honda, ZF, Volkswagen, Hyundai, etc., some of which also is vehicle manufacturers.

China is the largest consumer of automotive automatic transmission and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of automotive automatic transmission in the Asia Pacific region.

The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like China, India and Thailand.

In automotive automatic transmission market, DCTs will occupy more and more market while the AMTs may fall into disuse slowly. CVTs are generally applied in Japan and Korea, and it is not popular in other regions. ATs may keep a slow growth rate.

Today, 6-speed and 8-speed automatic transmission are becoming more and more popular, and 10-speed automatic transmission is also introduced, in the future, higher speed automatic transmissions are expected.

The worldwide market for Automotive Automatic Transmission is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Automatic Transmission in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

