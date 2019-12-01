Automotive Automatic Transmission Market 2019 with Types, Applications, And Top Key Players : Analysis, Share And Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2024

The “Automotive Automatic Transmission Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Automotive Automatic Transmission market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.
Short Details of Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Report – Automotive Automatic Transmission is a device that is connected to the back of the engine and sends the power from the engine to the drive wheels. An automobile engine runs at its best at a certain RPM (Revolutions per Minute) range and it is the transmissions job to make sure that the power is delivered to the wheels while keeping the engine within that range. It does this through various gear combinations.
Global Automotive Automatic Transmission market competition by top manufacturers
- AISIN
- Jatco
- Honda
- ZF
- Volkswagen
- Hyundai
- GM
- Ford
- Getrag
- Allison Transmission
- SAIC
- Chongqing Tsingshan
- Eaton Corporation
- Fast
The concentration degree of automotive automatic transmission market is high with the top 10 manufacturers occupied market share over 70%. The major player in this market are AISIN, Jatco, Honda, ZF, Volkswagen, Hyundai, etc., some of which also is vehicle manufacturers.
China is the largest consumer of automotive automatic transmission and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of automotive automatic transmission in the Asia Pacific region.
The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like China, India and Thailand.
In automotive automatic transmission market, DCTs will occupy more and more market while the AMTs may fall into disuse slowly. CVTs are generally applied in Japan and Korea, and it is not popular in other regions. ATs may keep a slow growth rate.
Today, 6-speed and 8-speed automatic transmission are becoming more and more popular, and 10-speed automatic transmission is also introduced, in the future, higher speed automatic transmissions are expected.
The worldwide market for Automotive Automatic Transmission is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Automatic Transmission in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Automatic Transmission Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 AMT
1.2.2 AT
1.2.3 DCT
1.2.4 CVT
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Passenger car
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 AISIN
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 AISIN Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Jatco
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Jatco Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Honda
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Honda Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 ZF
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 ZF Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Volkswagen
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Volkswagen Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Hyundai
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Hyundai Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 GM
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 GM Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Ford
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Ford Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Getrag
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Getrag Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Allison Transmission
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Allison Transmission Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 SAIC
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 SAIC Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Chongqing Tsingshan
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Chongqing Tsingshan Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Eaton Corporation
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Eaton Corporation Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Fast
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Automotive Automatic Transmission Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Fast Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Automatic Transmission Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Automatic Transmission Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Automotive Automatic Transmission Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
