Automotive Axle Market 2019: Technology Progress, Risk, Substitutes Threat, Economic and Consumer Needs

Global “Automotive Axle Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Automotive Axle Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Automotive Axle Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Automotive Axle Market Manufactures:

AAM

Meritor

DANA

ZF

PRESS KOGYO

HANDE Axle

BENTELER

Sichuan Jianan

KOFCO

Gestamp

Shandong Heavy Industry

Hyundai Dymos

Magneti Marelli

SINOTRUK

Hyundai WIA

SAF-HOLLAND

SG Automotive

IJT Technology Holdings

Automotive Axle Market Types:

Front Axle

Rear Axle

Automotive Axle Market Applications:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Scope of Reports:

Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.

Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.

For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.

The worldwide market for Automotive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million US$ in 2024, from 25500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.