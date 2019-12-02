 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Axle Market 2019: Technology Progress, Risk, Substitutes Threat, Economic and Consumer Needs

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Automotive Axle

GlobalAutomotive Axle Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Automotive Axle Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Automotive Axle Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Automotive Axle Market Manufactures:

  • AAM
  • Meritor
  • DANA
  • ZF
  • PRESS KOGYO
  • HANDE Axle
  • BENTELER
  • Sichuan Jianan
  • KOFCO
  • Gestamp
  • Shandong Heavy Industry
  • Hyundai Dymos
  • Magneti Marelli
  • SINOTRUK
  • Hyundai WIA
  • SAF-HOLLAND
  • SG Automotive
  • IJT Technology Holdings

  • Automotive Axle Market Types:

  • Front Axle
  • Rear Axle

    Automotive Axle Market Applications:

  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Passenger Cars

    Scope of Reports:

  • Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.
  • Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.
  • For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million US$ in 2024, from 25500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Axle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Automotive Axle Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Automotive Axle Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Automotive Axle manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Automotive Axle market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

