Automotive Axle Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Automotive Axle Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Axle market size.

About Automotive Axle:

An axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear. On wheeled vehicles, the axle may be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. In the former case, bearings or bushings are provided at the mounting points where the axle is supported. In the latter case, a bearing or bushing sits inside a central hole in the wheel to allow the wheel or gear to rotate around the axle.

Top Key Players of Automotive Axle Market:

AAM

Meritor

DANA

ZF

PRESS KOGYO

HANDE Axle

BENTELER

Sichuan Jianan

KOFCO

Gestamp

Shandong Heavy Industry

Hyundai Dymos

Magneti Marelli

SINOTRUK

Hyundai WIA

SAF-HOLLAND

SG Automotive

IJT Technology Holdings

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13881912 Major Types covered in the Automotive Axle Market report are:

Front Axle

Rear Axle Major Applications covered in the Automotive Axle Market report are:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars Scope of Automotive Axle Market:

Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.

Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.

For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.

The worldwide market for Automotive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million US$ in 2024, from 25500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.