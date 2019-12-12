 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Axle Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Automotive Axle

GlobalAutomotive Axle Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Axle market size.

About Automotive Axle:

An axle is a central shaft for a rotating wheel or gear. On wheeled vehicles, the axle may be fixed to the wheels, rotating with them, or fixed to the vehicle, with the wheels rotating around the axle. In the former case, bearings or bushings are provided at the mounting points where the axle is supported. In the latter case, a bearing or bushing sits inside a central hole in the wheel to allow the wheel or gear to rotate around the axle.

Top Key Players of Automotive Axle Market:

  • AAM
  • Meritor
  • DANA
  • ZF
  • PRESS KOGYO
  • HANDE Axle
  • BENTELER
  • Sichuan Jianan
  • KOFCO
  • Gestamp
  • Shandong Heavy Industry
  • Hyundai Dymos
  • Magneti Marelli
  • SINOTRUK
  • Hyundai WIA
  • SAF-HOLLAND
  • SG Automotive
  • IJT Technology Holdings

    Major Types covered in the Automotive Axle Market report are:

  • Front Axle
  • Rear Axle

    Major Applications covered in the Automotive Axle Market report are:

  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Passenger Cars

    Scope of Automotive Axle Market:

  • Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.
  • Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.
  • For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million US$ in 2024, from 25500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Axle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Axle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Axle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Axle in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Axle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Axle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Axle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Axle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Automotive Axle Market Report pages: 138

    1 Automotive Axle Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automotive Axle by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automotive Axle Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive Axle Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Axle Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Axle Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Axle Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive Axle Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive Axle Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Axle Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

