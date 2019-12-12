 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System

GlobalAutomotive Battery Thermal Management System Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size.

About Automotive Battery Thermal Management System:

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is part of the automotive thermal management system. It ensures batteries operate within a certain temperature range, will be crucial to helping electric cars drive greater distances for a longer period of time.

Top Key Players of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market:

  • Mahle
  • Valeo
  • Bosch
  • Hana System
  • Dana
  • Gentherm
  • Continental
  • VOSS Automotive
  • CapTherm System

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13876618     

    Major Types covered in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market report are:

  • Air Cooling
  • Liquid Cooling
  • Refrigerant Cooling

    Major Applications covered in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market report are:

  • EV
  • PHEV

    Scope of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market:

  • The global average price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is in the increasing trend, from 710 USD/Unit in 2013 to 767 USD/Unit in 2017 as the development of technology. With the situation, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years as the liquid cooling system is more and more.
  • The classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System includes Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling and Refrigerant Cooling. The proportion of Liquid Cooling in 2017 is about 66.32%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 47.1% over the next five years, will reach 3840 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13876618    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Battery Thermal Management System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Report pages: 116

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13876618  

    1 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Softgel Capsules Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

    Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

    Global Wheel Chairs Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2025

    Polyacrylamide Co-polymer Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    Animal Medicine Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis and Forecast to 2023 | Research Report by Absolute Reports

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.