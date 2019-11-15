 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Biometric Identification Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “Automotive Biometric Identification Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Biometric Identification Market. The Automotive Biometric Identification Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Automotive Biometric Identification Market: 

Automotive Biometrics is an electronic device utilized for identification and authentication in vehicles for number of applications mainly, vehicular access, ignition switch, vehicle immobilizer, rationalization, and health monitoring. Biometric systems could be in any form such as fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, voice recognition, and others.The automotive biometric identification market is growing due to the rising demand of vehicle safety and security.Based on technology, the global automotive biometric identification market is segments as Fingerprint Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Voice Recognition and Iris Recognition, Fingerprint biometric technology is projected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period owing to ease of installation and reliability for authentications.The global Automotive Biometric Identification market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Biometric Identification Market:

  • Continental
  • Bosch
  • Valeo
  • Voicebox Technologies
  • Hitachi
  • FUJITSU
  • Synaptics
  • Methode Electronics
  • Hid-Global
  • VOXX International
  • Denso

    Regions covered in the Automotive Biometric Identification Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Automotive Biometric Identification Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Two wheeler

    Automotive Biometric Identification Market by Types:

  • Fingerprint Biometrics
  • Facial Recognition
  • Voice Recognition
  • Iris Recognition

