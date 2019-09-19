Automotive Brake Booster Market 2019 Global Industry Future Trends, Growth, Strategies, Size, Share, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2024

The brake booster is designed to create a greater braking force from minimum pedal effort, using a difference in atmospheric pressure and the engine's manifold vacuum.

Short Details of Automotive Brake Booster Market Report – The brake booster is designed to create a greater braking force from minimum pedal effort, using a difference in atmospheric pressure and the engine’s manifold vacuum. It increases the pedal force 2 to 4 times depending on the size of the diaphragm. The brake booster is located between the brake pedal and the master cylinder.

Global Automotive Brake Booster market competition by top manufacturers

Aisin Seiki

Hyundai Mobis

Continnetal

TRW

Mando

Bosch

HUAYU

Nissin Kogyo

Hitachi

Dongguang Aowei

Wanxiang

Zhejiang VIE

Zhejiang Jingke

FTE

APG

BWI Group

Wuhu Bethel

CARDONE

Liuzhou Wuling

The Automotive Brake Booster mainly includes single diaphragm booster and dual diaphragm booster. The single diaphragm booster occupies most part of the production. The main production base is located in China, so China is the largest production region in the world.

Currently, almost all automobiles need automotive brake booster, and the size of the market for passenger cars grew rapidly, and passenger cars has a higher frequency parts replacement, so both in OEM and after-market, the automotive brake booster used in passenger cars has growth driving factor. So the demand has a stable growth rate. The global sales of automotive brake booster in 2015 have been over 89 Million Units; the gross margin was 19.49%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Brake Booster is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Brake Booster in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single Diaphragm Booster

Dual Diaphragm Booster

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle