Automotive Brake Lining Market 2019 by Applications, Types, New Technology – Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2019 – 2024

Automotive Brake Lining Market 2019 by Applications, Types, New Technology

“Automotive Brake Lining Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Automotive Brake Lining in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Brake Lining in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Automotive Brake Lining embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Automotive Brake Lining embody.

Short Details of Automotive Brake Lining Market Report – Automotive Brake Lining is a friction material bonded to the steel brake shoes. In most automotive brake shoes, the brake lining is riveted to the metal shoe. As the brake lining wears down, the brakes may chatter, squeak or squeal.

Global Automotive Brake Lining market competition by top manufacturers

Nisshinbo

Bendix

Sangsin

Marathon Brake

Fras-le

ICER

Meritor

Fuji Brake

Federal-Mogul

MASU

MAT Holdings

Klasik

Boyun

Gold Phoenix

Xingyue

Xinyi

Foryou

Feilong

Shenli

Zhongcheng

Assured

Humeng

Safety

The automotive brake lining is used for automotive braking; it is mainly used in the commercial vehicle. The production growth rate is becoming slower. China is the mainly production country.

As low gross margin of automotive brake lining, this brake lining industry is a very competitive industry. The industry monopoly will decrease.

In the future, the drum brake will be replaced in the passenger vehicle field, so the passenger vehicle brake lining will decrease, the commercial vehicle brake lining will not decrease due to its great braking force. So in the future, the automotive brake lining will also have rigid demand.

The worldwide market for Automotive Brake Lining is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.9% over the next five years, will reach 980 million US$ in 2024, from 1030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Brake Lining in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Semimetal Type

NAO Type By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Vehicle