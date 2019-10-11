Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About Automotive Brake Manufacturing Market Report: The brake system is one of the most important parts of a vehicle as it is directly responsible for occupant and vehicle safety. Automotive brake systems help in stopping a vehicle and minimizing the impact of injuries to the passengers in the event of an accident. Increasing demand for vehicle and occupant safety, growing stringency of safety norms and regulations and rising production and sales of vehicles on a global level are driving the brake systems market.

Top manufacturers/players: Aisin Seiki, Akebono Brake Industry, Brembo, Continental, Federal-Mogul, Haldex, Nissin Kogyo, Robert Bosch, Wabco, ZF TRW

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Passenger Cars