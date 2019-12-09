Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market 2019 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025

Global “Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market. The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Automotive Carbon Fiber CompositesIs a high-performance automotive material, mainly used in Hand Layup, Resin Transfer Molding, Vacuum Infusion Processing, Injection Molding, Compression MoldingBooming automotive industry leads to increase in demand for automotive carbon fiber composites market. The increase in vehicle production along with emission norms, as well as adoption of new technologies are some of the factors which drives the market. Moreover, growing demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics in luxury cars, race cars and other high-performance cars pushing the market towards growth. The global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Cytec Industries (U.S.)

SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

Toray Industries

Inc. (Japan)

ACP Composites

Inc (U.S.)

Clearwater Composites

LLC (U.S.)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

HITCO Carbon Composites Inc (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites

Inc. (U.S.)

Polar Manufacturing Limited (U.K.)

Polar Manufacturing Limited (U.K.)

Rock West Composites (U.S.)

Regions covered in the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market by Applications:

Structural Assembly

Power Train Components

Interior

Exterior

Hand Layup

Resin Transfer Molding

Vacuum Infusion Processing

Injection Molding