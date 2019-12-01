Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2019 Global Industry Future Trends, Growth, Strategies, Size, Share, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2024

“Automotive Catalytic Converter Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Automotive Catalytic Converter Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Automotive Catalytic Converter investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Short Details of Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report – An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.
Global Automotive Catalytic Converter market competition by top manufacturers
- Faurecia
- Sango
- Eberspacher
- Katcon
- Tenneco
- Boysen
- Benteler
- Sejong
- Calsonic Kansei
- Bosal
- Yutaka
- Magneti Marelli
- Weifu Lida
- Chongqing Hiter
- Futaba
- Liuzhou Lihe
- Brillient Tiger
- Tianjin Catarc
The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.
Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.
China region is the largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2015.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.
Market competition is intense. Faurecia, Sango, Eberspacher, Katcon, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for Automotive Catalytic Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 17400 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Catalytic Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Catalytic Converter Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Two-Way Converters
1.2.2 Three-Way Converters
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 OEM market
1.3.2 Replacement market
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Faurecia
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Faurecia Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Sango
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Sango Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Eberspacher
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Eberspacher Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Katcon
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Katcon Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Tenneco
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Tenneco Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Boysen
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Boysen Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Benteler
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Benteler Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Sejong
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Sejong Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Calsonic Kansei
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Calsonic Kansei Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Bosal
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Bosal Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Yutaka
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Yutaka Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Magneti Marelli
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Weifu Lida
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Weifu Lida Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Chongqing Hiter
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Chongqing Hiter Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Futaba
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Futaba Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 Liuzhou Lihe
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 Liuzhou Lihe Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 Brillient Tiger
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 Brillient Tiger Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 Tianjin Catarc
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Automotive Catalytic Converter Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 Tianjin Catarc Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Catalytic Converter Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Catalytic Converter Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Automotive Catalytic Converter Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
