Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2019 Global Industry Future Trends, Growth, Strategies, Size, Share, Segmentation, In-depth Analysis Research Report by Foresight to 2024

Short Details of Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report – An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.

The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.

Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.

China region is the largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. Faurecia, Sango, Eberspacher, Katcon, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Catalytic Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 17400 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Catalytic Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

