Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Report- Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast (2019 – 2024)

By qLssj1RD2U on October 18, 2019

Automotive

Global Automotive Catalytic Converters Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Automotive Catalytic Converters Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Automotive Catalytic Converters industry. Automotive Catalytic Converters Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Automotive Catalytic Converters market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Faurecia
  • Sango
  • Eberspacher
  • Katcon
  • Tenneco and many more

    Scope of Automotive Catalytic Converters Report:

  • The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.
  • Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Catalytic Converters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 17700 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Two-Way Converters
  • Three-Way Converters
  • Other

    Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Automotive Catalytic Converters Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Automotive Catalytic Converters market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

