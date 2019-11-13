Automotive Chassis Dynamometers Market 2019-2024: Product Category, Suppliers, Value, Applications and Market Growth

Global “Automotive Chassis Dynamometers Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automotive Chassis Dynamometers in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Chassis Dynamometers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

HORIBA

Meidensha

AVL List

MTS

Rototest

MAHA

Mustang Dynamometer

SuperFlow

Shin Nippon Tokki

Sierra Instruments

Dyno Dynamics

Dynapack

Hofmann TeSys

The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Chassis Dynamometers industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Automotive Chassis Dynamometers Market Types:

Single Roller Type

Multi Roller Type Automotive Chassis Dynamometers Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

The classification of Automotive Chassis Dynamometer includes Multi Roller type and Single Roller. Multi Roller type represent 77.8% market share in 2017 and enjoying a faster growth rate as the fast development of 4WD and all WD Vehicle.

Europe is the largest consumption place as the require of automotive development and modifying, with a consumption market share nearly 33.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.84%.

Market competition is not intense. HORIBA, Meidensha, AVL List, MTS, Rototest, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Chassis Dynamometers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.