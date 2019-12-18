 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Clutch Market 2019-2024 includes Size, Product Type, Application and Specification

December 18, 2019

Automotive Clutch

GlobalAutomotive Clutch Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Automotive Clutch Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Automotive Clutch Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Automotive Clutch globally.

About Automotive Clutch:

Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.Vehicles with manual transmissions (MT), automated manual transmissions (AMT) and dual clutch transmissions (DCT) use automotive clutches to transmit power from engine to the gearbox. However, in automatic transmissions (AT) and continuously variable transmissions (CVT) vehicles, the torque converter takes the place of the mechanical clutch to transmit power.An automotive clutch assembly consists of many small parts, but there are five major components: the clutch flywheel, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch disc, the throw-out clutch bearing and release system.

Automotive Clutch Market Manufactures:

  • Schaeffler (Luk)
  • ZF (Sachs)
  • Valeo
  • F.C.C.
  • Exedy
  • Borgwarner
  • Eaton
  • Aisin
  • CNC Driveline
  • Zhejiang Tieliu
  • Ningbo Hongxie
  • Hubei Tri-Ring
  • Chuangcun Yidong
  • Wuhu Hefeng
  • Rongcheng Huanghai
  • Guilin Fuda
  • Hangzhou Qidie
  • Dongfeng Propeller

    Automotive Clutch Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Automotive Clutch Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Automotive Clutch Market Types:

  • Wet Friction Clutch
  • Dry Friction Clutch
  • Electromagnetic Clutch

    Automotive Clutch Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    The Report provides in depth research of the Automotive Clutch Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Automotive Clutch Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Automotive Clutch Market Report:

  • Major sales market is Europe and China. Due to the pursuit for sport driving experience, the ratio of manual transmission in Europe is relative higher than North America, where automatic transmission is the mainstrteam. In addition, DCT is also a development trend in Europe.
  • China is another important market and being more and more important due to the fast grwoing automotive production and automotive population. As the historial reason, manual transmission ration is still high both in new car production and automotive population.
  • As an imporant part of global automotive market, Japan automotive clutch market is relative small as automatic transmission is the mainstream and CVT is more and more popular.
  • Automotive clutch is large influenced by the automotive industry and mainly used for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. As the manual transmission ratio of commercial vehicle is much higher than passenger vehicle and the replace frequency is also much higher than passenger vehicle, the market share of clutches applied on commercial vehicle is considerable though the amount of commercial vehicle is much less than passenger vehicle.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Clutch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Clutch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Clutch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Clutch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Clutch in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Automotive Clutch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Automotive Clutch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Automotive Clutch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Clutch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

