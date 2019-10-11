Automotive Coated Fabrics Market Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth Estimation, Developing Trends and Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Automotive Coated Fabrics Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Automotive Coated Fabrics industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Automotive Coated Fabrics Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Coated Fabrics is the fabrics coated, covered, or treated with various substances to make them stronger and more resistant to weathering elements. Coating substances include rubber, resins, plastics, PVC, oil finishes, etc. Today very sophisticated coated fabrics are available. This report studies the Automotive Coated Fabrics market, coated fabrics are used in the Automotive as they are rot-proof, dirt & oil-repellent, mildew resistant, water resistant, and UV resistant. They improve material durability, and are weather & corrosion resistant. They also provide improvements in passenger safety and provide superior comfort in seating.

Some top manufacturers in Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: –

Continental

Spradling International

Canadian General-Tower(CGT)

Saint-Gobain

Highland Industries and many more Scope of the Automotive Coated Fabrics Report:

The demand for polymer-coated fabric is very high in various applications due to its superior properties such as resistance to dirt, oil, UV, and water. Some of the key players in the coated fabrics market include Continental, Spradling International, Canadian General-Tower (CGT), Saint-Gobain, Highland Industries, Uniroyal, Haartz, OMNOVA Solutions, Cotting, Trelleborg, Morbern, Natroyal Group and Wuxi Double Elephant, etc. The market exhibits a degree of consolidation owing to the vertical integration across the value chain by major players in order to lower the production cost by reduction of the logistics.

The worldwide market for Automotive Coated Fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 7420 million US$ in 2024, from 5950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Coated Fabrics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rubber

Polymer

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Seating

Door Panels and Consoles

Instrument Panels