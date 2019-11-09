Automotive Collision Repair Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Manufacturers in Automotive Collision Repair Market Repot:

Valeo

Magna

Denso

PPG Industries

Hyundai Mobis

Axalta

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

BASF

3M

Faurecia

Nippon Paint

Akzonobel

Plastic Omnium

ZF

DuPont

HBPO

Kansai

About Automotive Collision Repair: Paints, coatings, and accompanying consumables such as auto components and other spares are widely used in the automotive collision repair market. This report mainly covers the automotive coatings & paints, automotive parts and other consumables product used for automotive collision repairing.

Automotive Coatings & Paints

Automotive Parts

Other Products Automotive Collision Repair Market Applications:

Light-duty Vehicles

On the basis of type, auto spare parts is the largest segment with around 70% production share of the total market in 2016 Meanwhile, coating and paints is also account for about 24% market share in terms of revenue.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive collision repair products market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2015, Europe is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for automotive collision repair products and held 31% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 24%. The demand for automotive collision repair products has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China.

The worldwide market for Automotive Collision Repair is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 43000 million US$ in 2024, from 37200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.