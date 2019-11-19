Automotive Connectors Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

This report studies the “Automotive Connectors Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Automotive Connectors market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Automotive Connectors Market Report – Connectors are critical to todays cars. Without them, it would be nearly impossible to build or service a car. Whenever a bundle of wires passes through or attaches to a component of the car that might have to be removed, there must be a connector there to allow for that removal. A single connector can have more than 100 wires.

Global Automotive Connectors market competition by top manufacturers

TE Connectivity

Yazaki

Delphi

Amphenol

Molex

Sumitomo

JAE

KET

JST

Rosenberger

LUXSHARE

AVIC Jonhon



The Scope of the Report:

Advanced Automotive Connectors manufacturers are from developed regions like North America, Europe and Japan. While some of them have built plant in China to meet local market demand.

Europe is the largest consumption market with market share over 28%. Followed Europe, North America is the second largest market with share about 23.5%. China manufacturing more than 28 million unit new cars in 2016, but the market size is still in the third place due to the low consumption amount per car.

The worldwide market for Automotive Connectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 21600 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Connectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wire to Wire Connector

Wire to Board Connector

Board to Board Connector By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

CCE

Powertrain

Safety & Security

Body Wiring & Power Distribution