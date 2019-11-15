Automotive Convertible Top Market 2019 Global Size & Share, Trends, Business Growth, Opportunities, Key Players, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Convertible Top Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Automotive Convertible Top industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Automotive Convertible Top market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Automotive Convertible Top market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Automotive Convertible Top Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Report:

For 2004 to now, the global production shows a downward trend, the significant downward trend downward trend shows before the 2010, the global production of the automotive convertible top is 500 K Unit, the largest production region is Europe, the second largest region is in North America; the industry is very concentrated, the top three manufactures occupy about 92% in 2015;

The largest consumption region is Europe, the market share is about 44.2% in 2015; the second largest region is the North America, the market share is about 43.8% in 2015; and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate;

The average price is 2033USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 2100 USD per Unit in 2015, the North America’s price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 35%; the price shows decreasing trend, and the gross margin has similar phenomenon; the hard top’s price is higher than the soft top;

The import and export only occupies little market share.

In the future, the convertible car’s market share is being eroded by SUV and crossover cars so the production shows decreasing trend due the convertible car’s production decreasing, the hard top will be the trend of automotive convertible top, it will occupy larger market share; the price and gross margin will also show decrease trend.

The worldwide market for Automotive Convertible Top is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Convertible Top in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Automotive Convertible Top market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Webasto

Magna

Valmet

Toyo Seat

ASC

Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hard top

Soft top On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Premium Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Non-premium Vehicle

