Automotive Convertible Top Market 2024: Marketing Channel (Direct, Indirect), Pricing Strategy and Brand Strategy

Automotive Convertible Top Market

Global “Automotive Convertible Top Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Automotive Convertible Top Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Automotive Convertible Top:

Automotive Convertible Top is a retractable roof consisted of an articulated frame covered with a folding textile-based fabric similar to that on an open carriage evolved into the most common form. A lesser seen detachable hardtop provided a more weatherproof and secure alternative. As technology improved a retractable hardtop which removes and stows its own rigid roof in its trunk appeared, increasingly becoming the most popular form.

Automotive Convertible Top Market Manufactures:

Webasto

Magna

Valmet

Toyo Seat

ASC

Inc.

Major Classification:

Hard top

Soft top Major Applications:

Premium Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Non-premium Vehicle The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

For 2004 to now, the global production shows a downward trend, the significant downward trend downward trend shows before the 2010, the global production of the automotive convertible top is 500 K Unit, the largest production region is Europe, the second largest region is in North America; the industry is very concentrated, the top three manufactures occupy about 92% in 2015;

The largest consumption region is Europe, the market share is about 44.2% in 2015; the second largest region is the North America, the market share is about 43.8% in 2015; and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate;

The average price is 2033USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 2100 USD per Unit in 2015, the North Americaâs price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 35%; the price shows decreasing trend, and the gross margin has similar phenomenon; the hard topâs price is higher than the soft top;

The import and export only occupies little market share.

In the future, the convertible carâs market share is being eroded by SUV and crossover cars so the production shows decreasing trend due the convertible carâs production decreasing, the hard top will be the trend of automotive convertible top, it will occupy larger market share; the price and gross margin will also show decrease trend.

The worldwide market for Automotive Convertible Top is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.