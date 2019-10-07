Automotive Coolant Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2024

Global Automotive Coolant Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Automotive Coolant Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Automotive coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a liquid substance that circulates through an internal combustion engine and draws off excessive heat. The two most common chemicals used for this are ethylene and propylene glycol, both of which have lower freezing points than water (32° Fahrenheit or 0° Celsius). This allows the chemicals to flow freely even under cold winter conditions. Automotive Coolant also has a higher boiling point than pure water, which makes it ideal for summer use as well.
Automotive Coolant Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Prestone
- Shell
- Exxon Mobil
- Castrol
- Total
- CCI
- BASF
- Old World Industries
- Valvoline
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- Lanzhou BlueStar
- Zhongkun Petrochemical
- KMCO
- Chevron
- China-TEEC
- Guangdong Delian
- SONAX
- Getz Nordic
- Kost USA
- Amsoil
- Recochem
- MITAN
- Gulf Oil International
- Paras Lubricants
- Solar Applied Materials
- Pentosin
- Millers Oils
- Evans
- ABRO
- Silverhook
Automotive Coolant Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Automotive Coolant Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Automotive Coolant Market:
- Introduction of Automotive Coolant with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Automotive Coolant with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Automotive Coolant market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Automotive Coolant market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Automotive Coolant Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Automotive Coolant market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Automotive Coolant Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Automotive Coolant Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
Recently, ethylene glycol and other type automotive coolant is the mainstream product, which take up a larger market share. While ethylene glycol type automotive coolant is toxic and corrosive, the product is harmful to engine. Propylene glycol type automotive coolant is environment-friendly. But cost of the product is high, and technology needs further exploration. Price of ethylene glycol type automotive coolant is relatively low compared to propylene glycol type automotive coolant.
Automotive coolant, especially the environment-friendly products, will be popular in the future. For the increasing demand of automotive coolant, investors will be optimistic about this area. While for the relatively permanent leading status of the major players, the new enters still face lots of challenges.
The worldwide market for Automotive Coolant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 5640 million US$ in 2024, from 5030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Coolant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Automotive Coolant Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Automotive Coolant Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Automotive Coolant Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Automotive Coolant Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Automotive Coolant Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Automotive Coolant Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the Automotive Coolant Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Automotive Coolant Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
