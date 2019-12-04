Automotive Crank Case Market Size, Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

About Automotive Crank Case Market:

The automotive crank case is the housing for theÂ crankshaftÂ in aÂ reciprocatingÂ internal combustion engine.

Crank cases have often been discrete parts, but more often they are integral with the cylinder bank(s), forming an engine block.

The global Automotive Crank Case market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Ahresty (Japan)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

TBK (Japan)

Gibbs Die Casting (USA)

I Metal Technology (Japan)

Kawaguchi Nainennki Casting (Japan)

Komuro Light Alloy Casting (Japan)

Metts (Japan)

Mizutani Sangyo (Japan)

NSC (Japan)

Sakurai (Japan)

Suzuki Auto Parts Toyama (Japan)

AA Autotech (India)

Aakar Foundry (India)

Yamaha Motor Precision Parts Manufacturing

Automotive Crank Case Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Automotive Crank Case Market Segment by Types:

Four-Stroke Crank Case

Two-Stroke Crank Case

Automotive Crank Case Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Crank Case Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Crank Case Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Crank Case Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Crank Case Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Automotive Crank Case Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Automotive Crank Case Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Automotive Crank Case Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Crank Case Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Crank Case Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Automotive Crank Case Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Crank Case Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive Crank Case Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Crank Case Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Automotive Crank Case Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Automotive Crank Case Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Crank Case Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Automotive Crank Case Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Automotive Crank Case Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Automotive Crank Case Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Automotive Crank Case Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Crank Case Sales by Application

Continued

