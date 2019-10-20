Automotive Differential Gear Market Segmented by Market Size and Top Players, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

The “Automotive Differential Gear Market” report presents and displays a vigorous vision of the global scenario in terms of market size, market potentials, and competitive environment. A new professional intelligence report published by stats and reports has the ability to help the decision-makers in the most important market in the world that has played a significantly important role in making a progressive impact on the global economy. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry and key players.

The Automotive Differential Gear market is predicted to develop CAGR at 3.67%% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Differential Gear market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The automotive differential gear market analysis considers sales from passenger cars and commercial vehicle types. Our report also finds the sales of an automotive differential gear in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger cars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for luxury vehicles and SUVs across the world will play a significant role in the passenger cars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive differential gear market report looks at factors such as the increase in sales of SUVs, rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles, and increasing sales of luxury cars. However, product recalls, global decrease in vehicle sales, and raw material price volatility may hamper the growth of the automotive differential gear industry over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Automotive Differential Gear:

American Axle & Manufacturing IncAmTech InternationalBharat Gears LtdDana LtdEaton Corp PlcJTEKT CorpLinamar CorpMelrose Industries PlcMeritor IncShowa Corp

Market Dynamics:

Rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles The incorporation of AWD technology enhances vehicle operability and efficiency and minimizes power loss. The inclusion of FWD technology powers each vehicle wheel and splits power equally between the front and rear axles. This is driving the adoption of AWD and FWD technologies in high-performance vehicles as they help in distributing the engine power to minimize excessive wear and tear and enhance the stability of the tires. The increased sales and launch of AWD and FWD vehicles will also boost the manufacturing and adoption of automotive differential gear and lead to the expansion of the global automotive differential gear market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Use of 3D printing in gear manufacturing Vehicle and associated component manufacturers are adopting additive manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing to develop cost-effective, efficient, and lightweight products. The manufacturing of components using 3D printing minimizes waste production and produce intricate designs. This technology is gaining prominence among gear manufacturers as it enables them to develop differential gears with advanced design and material compositions. The advancements in automotive manufacturing technologies will boost the production of automotive differential gear components have a positive impact on the overall market growth. For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global automotive differential gear market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive differential gear market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive differential gear manufacturers, that include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Dana Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., and Showa Corp. Also, the automotive differential gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

