Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market 2019: Growth Stimulators, Market Size Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automotive Door Handle Sensors market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automotive Door Handle Sensors market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market:

Automotive door handle sensors is a sealed module integrating various keyless access functions into a door handle. A keyless vehicle access control system is a fully automated system comprising of an electronic locking feature which secures access to the vehicle electronically and substitutes the conventional mechanical key. This system works on a number of low frequency transmitting antennae placed outside as well as inside the vehicle.In 2017, the Button Type sales were 137 M units and the market share was 88%, and it will be 325 and 86% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 8% from 2017 to 2025. In 2017, the Induction Type production was 24 and the market share was 12%, and it will be 53 and 14% in 2025, with a Growth Rate 11% from 2017 to 2025Of the various regional markets, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa offer promising potential in the global Automotive Door Handles market. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant economic growth due to the boom in automotive industry in various countries such as India and China.Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors market size will reach 1340 million US$ by 2025, from 810 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Door Handle Sensors.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market:

Continental

Aisin Seiki

Huf-group

U-Shin

ITW Automotive

Hella

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Other Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market by Types:

Button Type