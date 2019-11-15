Automotive Door Handles Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Automotive Door Handles Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

ITW Automotive

Aisin

Huf Group

U-Shin

VAST

Magna

ALPHA Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Valeo

Xin Point Corporation

Guizhou Guihang

Sakae Riken Kogyo

SMR Automotive

TriMark Corporation

Sandhar Technologies

A door handle is used to open and close car doors. It is found on both the exterior and interior sides of automobile doors, although they are used differently on each panel. The one on the outside is pulled to open the car door, while the inside door handle is used to release the door latch before you can push the door to let yourself out.Of the various regional markets, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa offer promising potential in the global Automotive Door Handles market. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant economic growth due to the boom in automotive industry in various countries such as India and China.Geographically in the consumption side, China is the largest region accounting for 30.44% of the global Automotive Door Handle market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 34.75% of the global market by the end of 2025. Europe is expected to hold about 20.41% of the global Automotive Door Handle market share in 2017 and is expected to decline to 20.78% by the end of 2025. North America is expected to hold about 19.54% of the global Automotive Door Handle market share in 2017 and is expected to be stable in terms of market share until 2025.The global Automotive Door Handles market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Automotive Door Handles Market by Types:

Exterior Door Handles