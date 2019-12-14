Automotive Door Seals Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2025 Available at Market Research Co.

Door seals keep moisture and wind from entering the cabin between the doors and body. They also help the doors fit properly in the body openings, so they close easily without looseness that could create rattles.

Automotive seals are used in the powertrain between rotating components located in the engine, camshaft, gearbox and wheel hub, and it plays a key role in checking the leakage of oil or lubricants and preventing dirt, water, and other contaminants from entering. Body seals are used in doors, windshields, sunroofs, and hoods of vehicles to avoid entry of water, dust, and wind to reduce noise.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Door Seals Market:

SKF

Trelleborg

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Dana Holding

Federal-Mogul

Dichtungstechnik

Henniges Automotive

KACO GmbH + Co. KG

PassengerÂ Vehicles

CommercialÂ Vehicles

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

O-Ring Seals

Rotary Seals

Lip Seals

Mechanical Seals