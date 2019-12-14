Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Size 2020– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Global Forecast 2024

A drive shaft is a mechanical component for transmitting torque and rotation, usually used to connect other components of a drive train that cannot be connected directly because of distance or the need to allow for relative movement between them..

Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

NTN

Dana Holding Corporation

Hyundai-Wia

Yamada Manufacturing

American Axle Manufacturing

JTEKT

Neapco

Meritor

Showa

Wanxiang

IFA Rotorion and many more. Automotive Drive-Shaft Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Drive-Shaft Market can be Split into:

Flexible Drive-Shaft

Torque Tube Drive-Shaft

Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft. By Applications, the Automotive Drive-Shaft Market can be Split into:

Passenger Vehicles