Automotive Drivetrain Market By Product Type, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturer and Regional Analysis By 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Automotive Drivetrain Market” report provides in-depth information about Automotive Drivetrain industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Automotive Drivetrain Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Automotive Drivetrain industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Automotive Drivetrain market to grow at a CAGR of 2.82% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Automotive Drivetrain market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Use of carbon fiber to make drivetrain components to drive market growth. Carbon fiber is being widely used to manufacture components for highly demanding applications. Composite fibers are being used for manufacturing driveshaft and chassis components of heavy-duty commercial vehicles and high-performance sports cars. The horsepower of a high-performance vehicles rear wheels equipped with carbon fiber drivetrain components shows significant improvement when compared to steel or aluminum. Ouranalysts have predicted that the automotive drivetrain market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Surging demand for automobiles
Production patterns in the globe automotive drivetrain market depend largely on the growth of the automotive market. The drivetrain is a fundamental part of an automotive to transfer power from the engine to the wheels. Hence. the increasing demand for automobiles will drive the production of automotive drivetrains during the forecast period. APAC is projected to report the highest automobile sales during the forecast period. Strong sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in APAC are expected to boost the production of automotive drivetrains and related components during the forecast period.
Highly complex production process
The increased complexity in drivetrain production is a major operational challenge that will deter technological advances in the global automotive drivetrain market during the forecast period. Complex production processes can prevent prospective players from entering the global automotive drivetrain market, and can also dissuade existing players from adopting advanced technologies for producing superior and lightweight drivetrain components such as hollow driveshafts.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive drivetrain market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Analysis:
The appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Magna International and ZF Friedrichshafen the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the use of carbon fiber to make drivetrain components and the surging demand for automobiles, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive drivetrain manufactures. American Axle & Manufacturing, BorgWarner, GKN (Melrose Industries), Magna International, and ZF Friedrichshafen are some of the major companies covered in this report.
