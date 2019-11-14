 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Electric Actuators Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Automotive Electric Actuators

Global “Automotive Electric Actuators Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Automotive Electric Actuators in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Automotive Electric Actuators Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Bosch
  • Denso
  • Delphi
  • Magna
  • Continental
  • Valeo
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Hitachi
  • Hella
  • Mahle

    The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Electric Actuators industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Automotive Electric Actuators Market Types:

  • Throttle Actuator
  • Fuel Injection Actuator
  • Brake Actuator
  • Body
  • Others

    Automotive Electric Actuators Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Finally, the Automotive Electric Actuators market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Automotive Electric Actuators market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global production of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the Automotive Electric Actuators is mainly produced in developed countries;
  • The global consumption of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016; Europe is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 30 M Unit; North America is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 23.5 M Unit, the market share is about 29%;
  • The average price of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 26 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 23.5%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;
  • In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Automotive Electric Actuators will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.
  • Key manufacturers in these regions are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle. Bosch is the largest player with market share of 19% followed by Denso sharing 19% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Electric Actuators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 4400 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Electric Actuators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 121

