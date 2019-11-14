 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Revenue |Size 2019 – 2025 Professional Outlook Covers Latest Trends, Business Gross Margin, Product Demand Industry Share and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Global “Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market. The Automotive Electric Oil Pump Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market: 

Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.The Electric Oil Pumpsâ production is mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America; the developing countriesâ consumption mainly depends on import market. The largest consumption regions are Europe and China, the Europe occupies about 35.5% market share and the China occupies about 26.6% market share in 2017 due to their largest new energy vehicle numbers.The global Automotive Electric Oil Pump market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market:

  • Nidec Corporation
  • Brose
  • SHW AG
  • FTE Automotive
  • Aisin Seiki
  • Rheinmetall Automotive
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems
  • Magna International
  • LG Innotek
  • ZF TRW
  • SLPT
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Engineered Machined Products (EMP)

    Regions covered in the Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market by Types:

  • Separate Pump
  • Integrated Pump

