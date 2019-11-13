Automotive Electric Window Regulator Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Share, Development History, Current Assessment, Business Strategy, Upcoming Trends of Industry

Global “Automotive Electric Window Regulator Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Automotive Electric Window Regulator market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Automotive Electric Window Regulator industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Know About Automotive Electric Window Regulator Market: A window regulator is the mechanical assembly behind a door panel that is responsible for moving a glass window up or down along a guided track. Basic window regulators which have been around since enclosed automobiles were first introduced 100 years ago are operated by a hand crank, and electric window regulators use an electric motor to do the work of moving the glass along its path.Automotive electric window regulators are components that make it possible to lower and raise the window glass in a vehicle at will. With the rapid development of economy and peoples living standards gradually improved, global demand for automobiles is increasing. As parts of automobiles, the demand of automotive electric window regulators is also increasing subsequently.Europe is the dominate consumer in automotive electric window regulators industry. The sales volume of Europe was 82472 K Units in 2015, occupied about 31.84% of the total amount. China is the second one, with the sales volume of 79402 K Units, and the sales market share of 30.65% in 2015.Automotive electric window regulators have many types, such as scissor regulator, cable regulator, flexible shaft regulator, single-arm regulator, etc. Among them, scissor regulator is the most widely used type, occupied about 51.85% market share in 2015, followed by cable regulator, with the market share of 33.17%.Global Automotive Electric Window Regulator market size will reach 5320 million US$ by 2025, from 5060 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Electric Window Regulator.

Automotive Electric Window Regulator Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Other Automotive Electric Window Regulator Market by Types:

Scissor Regulator

Cable Regulator

Flexible Shaft Regulator