Automotive Electrification Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Automotive Electrification Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automotive Electrification market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automotive Electrification market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automotive Electrification Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Automotive Electrification Market: 

Automotive electrification refers to efforts to design mild to full hybrid vehicle to full electric vehicles as well as converting some of the non-electrical vehicle systems.Requirement for light weighting to achieve improved fuel efficiency and reduced tail-pipe emissions as well as increased demand for safety, comfort, and luxury are the key factors influencing the demand for vehicle electrification during the forecast period.The global Automotive Electrification market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Electrification Market:

  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • Denso
  • Delphi
  • Johnson Electric
  • Volkswagen
  • Toyota
  • Honda
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Borgwarner
  • Magna
  • Aisin Seiki
  • Johnson Controls
  • ZF
  • Valeo
  • Jtekt
  • Hitachi
  • Wabco

    Automotive Electrification Market by Applications:

  • Family car
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

    Automotive Electrification Market by Types:

  • Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle
  • Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

