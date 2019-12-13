 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Electronic Device Market Outlook 2025: Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

The Global “Automotive Electronic Device Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Automotive Electronic Device Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Automotive Electronic Device market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Automotive Electronic Device Market:

  • High-tech electronic systems are a permanent fixture in cars nowadays and carry out a range of functions from regulating fuel to detecting problems. Anything between 30 to 80 separate electronic controllers â most of which are for safety â are fitted in cars these days. Such electronic components, which include adaptive cruise control and lane assist systems, constitute about 30% of the vehicles cost and in the years ahead that figure is slated to increase further.Â Other functions served by automotive electronic devices are advanced driving assistance, infotainment, and enhancing comfort.Â 
  • North America holds the largest market share for automotive electronic devices but is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.
  • The global Automotive Electronic Device market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Automotive Electronic Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronic Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Top manufacturers/players:

  • Antex
  • Philips
  • Sanyo
  • Delphi
  • Yamaha
  • Denon
  • Sony

  • Automotive Electronic Device Market Segment by Regions-

    • USA
    • EU
    • Japan
    • China and Others.

    The Automotive Electronic Device Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Automotive Electronic Device Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

    Automotive Electronic Device Market Segment by Types:

  • Control Devices
  • Entertainment Systems
  • GPS Systems
  • Video Devices
  • Others

  • Automotive Electronic Device Market Segment by Applications:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

    Through the statistical analysis, the Automotive Electronic Device Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Automotive Electronic Device Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Electronic Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

    1 Report Overview
    1.1 Research Scope
    1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
    1.3 Market Segment by Type

    1.4 Market Segment by Application

    2 Global Growth Trends
    2.1 Global Automotive Electronic Device Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Automotive Electronic Device Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Automotive Electronic Device Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Automotive Electronic Device Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Automotive Electronic Device Sales by Regions 2014-2019
    2.2.2 Global Automotive Electronic Device Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
    2.3 Industry Trends
    2.3.1 Market Top Trends
    2.3.2 Market Drivers

    3 Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1 Automotive Electronic Device Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Automotive Electronic Device Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
    3.1.2 Automotive Electronic Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
    3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Automotive Electronic Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
    3.2.2 Automotive Electronic Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
    3.2.3 Global Automotive Electronic Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.3 Automotive Electronic Device Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Key Manufacturers Automotive Electronic Device Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
    3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Electronic Device Market
    3.6 Key Manufacturers Automotive Electronic Device Product Offered
    3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Market Size by Type
    4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

    4.2 Global Automotive Electronic Device Sales Market Share by Type
    4.3 Global Automotive Electronic Device Revenue Market Share by Type
    4.4 Automotive Electronic Device Price by Type

    5 Market Size by Application
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Automotive Electronic Device Sales by Application

    Continued

    In the end, the Automotive Electronic Device Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Electronic Device Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Automotive Electronic Device Market covering all important parameters.

