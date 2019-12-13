Automotive Electronic Device Market Outlook 2025: Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The Global “Automotive Electronic Device Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Automotive Electronic Device Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Automotive Electronic Device market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Automotive Electronic Device Market:

High-tech electronic systems are a permanent fixture in cars nowadays and carry out a range of functions from regulating fuel to detecting problems. Anything between 30 to 80 separate electronic controllers â most of which are for safety â are fitted in cars these days. Such electronic components, which include adaptive cruise control and lane assist systems, constitute about 30% of the vehicles cost and in the years ahead that figure is slated to increase further.Â Other functions served by automotive electronic devices are advanced driving assistance, infotainment, and enhancing comfort.Â

North America holds the largest market share for automotive electronic devices but is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Electronic Device market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electronic Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronic Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Top manufacturers/players:

Antex

Philips

Sanyo

Delphi

Yamaha

Denon

Sony

Automotive Electronic Device Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The Automotive Electronic Device Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Automotive Electronic Device Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. Automotive Electronic Device Market Segment by Types:

Control Devices

Entertainment Systems

GPS Systems

Video Devices

Others

Automotive Electronic Device Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles