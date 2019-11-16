Automotive Electronic Devices Market 2019-2025 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

The research report gives an overview of “Automotive Electronic Devices Market” by analysing various key segments of this Automotive Electronic Devices market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Automotive Electronic Devices market competitors.

Regions covered in the Automotive Electronic Devices Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Automotive Electronic Devices Market:

High-tech electronic systems are a permanent fixture in cars nowadays and carry out a range of functions from regulating fuel to detecting problems. Anything between 30 to 80 separate electronic controllers â most of which are for safety â are fitted in cars these days. Such electronic components, which include adaptive cruise control and lane assist systems, constitute about 30% of the vehicles cost and in the years ahead that figure is slated to increase further. Other functions served by automotive electronic devices are advanced driving assistance, infotainment, and enhancing comfort.Geographically, North America holds the largest market share for automotive electronic devices but is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period. An identical trend is anticipated in European countries, where euro debt crisis had a momentous descending effect on the market growth. The automobile sector in the rapidly growing markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America has been more buoyant and is showing gradual growth in upcoming years.The global Automotive Electronic Devices market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Automotive Electronic Devices Market:

Delphi Automotive Systems

Yamaha

Philips

Sanyo

Sony

Denon

Automotive Electronic Devices Market by Applications:

OEM

Aftermarket Automotive Electronic Devices Market by Types:

Infotainment

ADAS

Body Electronics