Automotive Emission Analyzer Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Automotive emission analyzer is a device that measures gas emissions of both diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Emission analyzer detects and displays the level of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and nitrous oxides for gasoline fueled vehicles. In case of diesel fueled vehicles the analyzer displays the opacity measurement.

HORIBA

AVL

BOSCH

SENSORS

Motorscan

Fuji Eletric

Kane

MRU Instrument

ECOM

EMS Emission System

Nanhua

Foshan Analytical

Mingquan

Tianjin Shengwei

Cubic Optoelectronic

Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Types:

Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Analyzers

Flame Ionization Detector (FID)

Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA)

Constant Volume Sampler (CVS)

Other Type

Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Applications:

Automobile & Component Manufactures

Automobile Service Factory

Government Agency

Other

Scope of Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Report:

As the development of automobile industry, automobile exhaust has been one of the most important problems in the world, especially in largest automobile producing countries such as China and Japan.

Developed countries in Europe and North America pay more and more attention to environment protection, and automotive emission analyzers play a necessary role to measure the exhaust pollutants. Although they are not the major automobile producing countries, the demand for automobile emission analyzer is also large and clear.

The worldwide market for Automotive Emission Analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.