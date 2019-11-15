Automotive Energy Recovery Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Global “Automotive Energy Recovery market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Automotive Energy Recovery market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Automotive Energy Recovery basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Automotive energy recovery system utilizes dissipated energy to perform various functions in a vehicle such as to provide power to engine or batteries and to enhance engine efficiency by recycling exhausted gasses. The utilization of dissipated energy improves the overall performance of a vehicle and reduces the emission of greenhouse gasses. Most of the electric vehicles are equipped with the regenerative braking system, whereas turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation have greater penetration in diesel- & gasoline-powered vehicles..

Automotive Energy Recovery Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Autoliv

Hyundai Mobis

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Cummins

Tenneco

Faurecia

BorgWarner

IHI Corporation

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Maxwell Technologies

Skleton Technologies and many more. Automotive Energy Recovery Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Automotive Energy Recovery Market can be Split into:

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR). By Applications, the Automotive Energy Recovery Market can be Split into:

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars