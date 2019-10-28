Automotive Energy Recovery Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Automotive Energy Recovery Market Report: Automotive energy recovery system utilizes dissipated energy to perform various functions in a vehicle such as to provide power to engine or batteries and to enhance engine efficiency by recycling exhausted gasses. The utilization of dissipated energy improves the overall performance of a vehicle and reduces the emission of greenhouse gasses. Most of the electric vehicles are equipped with the regenerative braking system, whereas turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation have greater penetration in diesel- & gasoline-powered vehicles.

Top manufacturers/players: Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,, Cummins, Tenneco, Faurecia, BorgWarner, IHI Corporation, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Maxwell Technologies, Skleton Technologies

Automotive Energy Recovery Market Segment by Type:

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Automotive Energy Recovery Market Segment by Applications:

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars