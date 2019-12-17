Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global "Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Analysis:

MEMS-based sensors have proved to be the perfect solution in the field of automotive, where there is a growing need for smaller form factor for sensors with improved performance. Hence, the MEMS technology plays a pivotal role in downsizing the structure of automotive pressure sensors. Todayâs top-end vehicles constitute up to 100 different types of sensors, of which 30 would be MEMS sensors. Pressure sensors acquire the largest part of MEMS sensors for automotive applications.

The pressure sensors market for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors.

Some Major Players of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Are:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Sensata

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segmentation by Types:

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor

Capacitive Pressure Sensor

Resonant Pressure Sensor

Optical Pressure Sensor

Other Pressure Sensors

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segmentation by Applications:

Antilock Braking System

Airbag System

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

