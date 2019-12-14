Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global "Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market" report 2020 focuses on the Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications.

About Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market:

MEMS-based sensors have proved to be the perfect solution in the field of automotive, where there is a growing need for smaller form factor for sensors with improved performance. Hence, the MEMS technology plays a pivotal role in downsizing the structure of automotive pressure sensors. Todayâs top-end vehicles constitute up to 100 different types of sensors, of which 30 would be MEMS sensors. Pressure sensors acquire the largest part of MEMS sensors for automotive applications.

The pressure sensors market for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Covers Following Key Players:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Sensata

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Melexis

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market by Types:

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor

Capacitive Pressure Sensor

Resonant Pressure Sensor

Optical Pressure Sensor

Other Pressure Sensors

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market by Applications:

Antilock Braking System

Airbag System

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Others

The Study Objectives of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Size

2.2 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Production by Regions

5 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Production by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

