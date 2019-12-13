Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Market Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology, Size, Demand, Revenue and Regional Growth Overview | Industry Research

The Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market size segment includes market revenue forecasts along with historical growth of the market.

The Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Report: MEMS-based sensors have proved to be the perfect solution in the field of automotive, where there is a growing need for smaller form factor for sensors with improved performance. Hence, the MEMS technology plays a pivotal role in downsizing the structure of automotive pressure sensors. Todayâs top-end vehicles constitute up to 100 different types of sensors, of which 30 would be MEMS sensors. Pressure sensors acquire the largest part of MEMS sensors for automotive applications.

Top manufacturers/players: Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Sensata, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Melexis, GE, TE Connectivity

Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Type:

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor

Capacitive Pressure Sensor

Resonant Pressure Sensor

Optical Pressure Sensor

Other Pressure Sensors Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Applications:

Antilock Braking System

Airbag System

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System