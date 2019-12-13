 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Market Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology, Size, Demand, Revenue and Regional Growth Overview | Industry Research

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors

Global “Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market” report provides a detailed analysis of the market forecast, regions, demand, development patterns and current status of the forecast years to come. The report on Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market studies the business development patterns based on historical studies and estimates future prospects in light of the complete research conducted by research analysts. The Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market size segment includes market revenue forecasts along with historical growth of the market. Analyzing development activities and new solutions in the report will strengthen the geographical scope of the players as well as increase their market dynamics and increase competition among players.

The Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Report: MEMS-based sensors have proved to be the perfect solution in the field of automotive, where there is a growing need for smaller form factor for sensors with improved performance. Hence, the MEMS technology plays a pivotal role in downsizing the structure of automotive pressure sensors. Todayâs top-end vehicles constitute up to 100 different types of sensors, of which 30 would be MEMS sensors. Pressure sensors acquire the largest part of MEMS sensors for automotive applications.

Top manufacturers/players: Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Sensata, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Melexis, GE, TE Connectivity

Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Type:

  • Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor
  • Capacitive Pressure Sensor
  • Resonant Pressure Sensor
  • Optical Pressure Sensor
  • Other Pressure Sensors

    Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Applications:

  • Antilock Braking System
  • Airbag System
  • Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Others

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors are as follows:

    • History Year: 2014-2017
    • Base Year: 2017
    • Estimated Year: 2018
    • Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

    Through the statistical analysis, the Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market report depicts the global market of Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

     

    4 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors by Country

     

    6 Europe Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors by Country

     

    8 South America Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors by Country

     

    10 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Type

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors by Countries

     

    11 Global Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Automotive Engine and Transmission Sensors Market Forecast (2019-2023)

    Continued…

